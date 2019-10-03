ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 73 -1.65 178.32M -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoGen Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ImmunoGen Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 4,732,910,500.35% -582.6% -51.9% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 243,540,016.39% -3.1% -2%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. has a beta of 2.28 and its 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. ImmunoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 85.16% and its average target price is $119.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.