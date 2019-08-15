ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.50 N/A -1.21 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

$5.08 is ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 84.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 2.04% respectively. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.