ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|10.17
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
Liquidity
4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
ImmunoGen Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 77.00%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ImmunoGen Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 67.7%. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
