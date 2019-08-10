ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.17 N/A -1.21 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 77.00%.

ImmunoGen Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 67.7%. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.