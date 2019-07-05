ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.47 N/A -1.21 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 24.69 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen Inc.’s 1.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 92.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Assembly Biosciences Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5.08 is ImmunoGen Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 112.55%. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 186.10%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Assembly Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 86.6%. 0.9% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.