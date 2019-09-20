ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.24 N/A -1.21 0.00 Alkermes plc 26 3.08 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ImmunoGen Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.28 beta means ImmunoGen Inc.’s volatility is 128.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 39.15% and its consensus price target is $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.