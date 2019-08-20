ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Reaches $2.74 After 7.00% Down Move; Carpenter Technology (CRS) Sellers Decreased By 2.25% Their Shorts

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) had a decrease of 2.25% in short interest. CRS’s SI was 1.66 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.25% from 1.70 million shares previously. With 274,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s short sellers to cover CRS’s short positions. The SI to Carpenter Technology Corporation’s float is 3.57%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 96,655 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 24/05/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – UNITS & CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP ENTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT AGREEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 16/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months

The stock of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.735. About 511,450 shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 16/05/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD Il Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin® and Carboplatin in Ovarian Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `Fantastic Beasts’ Star Katherine Waterston Joins Cast of `Amundsen’; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Sees Cash and Cash Equivalents at Dec. 31, 2018 Between $115M-$120M; 03/05/2018 – ImmunoGen, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Parisi Healthcare Management Announces the Appointment of M. Katherine Reller as Senior Vice President, Quality and Interim Services; 06/04/2018 – Maple Leaf Foods: Katherine N. Lemon, Jonathan W.F. McCain Nominated to Board; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 26/04/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People StrategyThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $421.86 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $2.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IMGN worth $29.53M less.

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen has $12 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 85.74% above currents $2.735 stock price. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 4. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Friday, March 1 report.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $421.86 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ImmunoGen, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,510 are owned by Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Com. 164,434 were reported by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com. Prudential Finance invested in 0% or 12,972 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Birchview Cap L P has 90,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co reported 69,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 10,148 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,744 are held by Axa. Pinnacle invested in 1.61 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 350,000 shares. Qvt Financial L P invested 0.87% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Raymond James & Assocs holds 619,323 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 127,794 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Carpenter Technology Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 12,241 shares. 1,553 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 6,258 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 207,034 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 50,637 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 123,427 shares. Art Lc holds 25,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 25,202 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corporation has invested 0.09% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). 14,895 are owned by James Inv Research. Tompkins Fincl reported 50 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and distributes cast/wrought and powder metal stainless steels and special alloys, including iron-nickel-cobalt base, stainless, superior corrosion resistant, and controlled expansion alloys; ultra-high strength and implantable alloys; tools and die steels; and other specialty metals, as well as cast/wrought titanium alloys.

