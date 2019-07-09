ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparison side by side

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.11 N/A -1.21 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 4.07 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ImmunoGen Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.92 shows that ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. ImmunoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 121.83%. Competitively Seres Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 371.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Seres Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 82.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -11.13% -37.98% -29.38% -49.64% -48.85% -6.42%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.