ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.20 N/A -1.21 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 95.23 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. ImmunoGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 76.39% upside potential and an average target price of $5.08.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.