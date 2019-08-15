ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparing side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.75 N/A -1.21 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.59 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.28 beta indicates that ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 79.51%. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 768.97% and its consensus price target is $12.6. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 99.2% respectively. 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.