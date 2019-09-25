ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 61.01 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.28 beta indicates that ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 126.36% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 94.9%. 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.