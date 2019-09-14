ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ImmunoGen Inc. has 80.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have ImmunoGen Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.60%
|-51.90%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting ImmunoGen Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|1.95
|2.82
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ImmunoGen Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while ImmunoGen Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.
Liquidity
ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.
Volatility & Risk
ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.28. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.
Dividends
ImmunoGen Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
ImmunoGen Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.