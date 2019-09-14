ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. has 80.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ImmunoGen Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.60% -51.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ImmunoGen Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ImmunoGen Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while ImmunoGen Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.28. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.