ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 130.10% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.