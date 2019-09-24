ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|9.63
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. ImmunoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
ImmunoGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
