ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.02 N/A -1.21 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.82 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 101.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.