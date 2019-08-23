ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.02
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.82
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 101.59%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
