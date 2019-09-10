ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.62 N/A -1.21 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.60 N/A 0.73 60.80

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.28 beta means ImmunoGen Inc.’s volatility is 128.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s beta is 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 22.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.