ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|7.93
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|34
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 15.9 and 15.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
ImmunoGen Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.08, while its potential upside is 126.79%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ImmunoGen Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 22.4%. Insiders owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.