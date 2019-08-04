ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.93 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 15.9 and 15.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ImmunoGen Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.08, while its potential upside is 126.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 22.4%. Insiders owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.