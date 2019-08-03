ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.93 N/A -1.21 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.08, while its potential upside is 126.79%. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 107.37% and its consensus target price is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that ImmunoGen Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.