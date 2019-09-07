ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.36
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.87
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 23.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
