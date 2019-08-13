ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.91 N/A -1.21 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 76.39% for ImmunoGen Inc. with consensus target price of $5.08. Competitively the consensus target price of Chiasma Inc. is $12.67, which is potential 146.02% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 76.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Chiasma Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.