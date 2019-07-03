ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.87 N/A -1.21 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmunoGen Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.92 shows that ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ImmunoGen Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s average price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 122.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.