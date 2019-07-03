ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|7.87
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ImmunoGen Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.92 shows that ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown ImmunoGen Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ImmunoGen Inc.’s average price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 122.81%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-32.28%
|-21.9%
|-60.81%
|-63.91%
|-80.26%
|-55.42%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
