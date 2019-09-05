ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Comparing side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.24 N/A -1.21 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 9.99 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ImmunoGen Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s average target price is $270, while its potential upside is 43.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 95.5%. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.