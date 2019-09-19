ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 2 9.74 N/A -1.21 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 151.28 N/A -13.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoGen Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. has a beta of 2.28 and its 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. ImmunoGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.