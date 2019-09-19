ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|2
|9.74
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|151.28
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ImmunoGen Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Volatility and Risk
ImmunoGen Inc. has a beta of 2.28 and its 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. aTyr Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. ImmunoGen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
