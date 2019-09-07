ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Comparison side by side

Since ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.36 N/A -1.21 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.48 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ImmunoGen Inc. and Athenex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 42.86% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.