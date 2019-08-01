ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Since ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.97 N/A -1.21 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.04 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc.’s 1.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 92.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.94 beta is the reason why it is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 125.78% for ImmunoGen Inc. with average price target of $5.08. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 201.10% and its average price target is $10.9. The results provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 57.4% respectively. 0.9% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 86.19% stronger performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.