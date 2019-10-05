Immunogen (IMGN) Holder Spark Investment Management Raised Holding; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Inogen (INGN) Position by $325,380; Valuation Declined

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 4,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 22,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 27,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 189,954 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 540.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 186,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, up from 34,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.315. About 1.02M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Backs 2018 Rev $60M-$65M; 20/03/2018 – GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 14/05/2018 – Synaffix Further Strengthens Its Scientific Advisory Board with the Addition of John Lambert PhD, Former CSO of ImmunoGen; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Sees Cash and Cash Equivalents at Dec. 31, 2018 Between $115M-$120M; 16/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD II Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin; 18/03/2018 – Katherine Haves, Gabriel Malitzky; 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 03/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 100.23 million shares or 11.84% less from 113.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 296,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman has 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 718 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 92,100 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 20,301 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 15,767 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Amalgamated National Bank holds 23,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Spark Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 220,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 15,855 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 361 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 52,723 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 655,500 shares to 178,000 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 68,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,400 shares, and cut its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 25,960 shares to 84,179 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 116,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 870,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

