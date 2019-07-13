ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We will be comparing the differences between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -5.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.31 beta indicates that ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average target price and a 38.89% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.