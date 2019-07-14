ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.90 N/A -5.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40.5, with potential upside of 55.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has weaker performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.