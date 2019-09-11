ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1145.59 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.