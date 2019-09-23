ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.31 and it happens to be 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 182.05% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 21.3% respectively. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.