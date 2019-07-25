ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.29 N/A -0.82 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 72.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. was less bullish than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.