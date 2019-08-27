ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We will be contrasting the differences between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.36 N/A -4.28 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a beta of -0.31 and its 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta which is 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus price target and a 166.54% potential upside.

Institutional investors held 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

Insmed Incorporated beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.