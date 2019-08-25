ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.