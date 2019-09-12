ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Since ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.73 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.31 beta indicates that ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 30.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.