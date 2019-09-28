ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 138,278,145,695.36% -321.9% -158.6% Editas Medicine Inc. 189,081,385.98% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.31. Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 78.9%. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.