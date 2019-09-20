ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1961.49 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 30.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 50% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 7 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.