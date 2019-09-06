ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and CohBar Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and CohBar Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.31. CohBar Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival CohBar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.5% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.