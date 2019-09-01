ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 245.35% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 59.6%. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.