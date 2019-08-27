ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.