ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.10 15.81M -6.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 130,093,457,943.93% -321.9% -158.6% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 136,293,103.45% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.31 shows that ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 26.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.