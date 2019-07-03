ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparison side by side

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 21.41 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Vical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Vical Incorporated’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vical Incorporated is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.4. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.6% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 19.88% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.