ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 38.1 and has 38.1 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 90.6%. Insiders owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.