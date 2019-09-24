ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Comparing side by side

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.04 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. was less bullish than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.