ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Comparing side by side

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.76M -0.48 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 137,368,421,052.63% -321.9% -158.6% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 921,306,743.10% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 38.50% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has weaker performance than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.