ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparing side by side

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Novavax Inc. 16 3.41 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -67.55% and its consensus target price is $1.35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.