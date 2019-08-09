ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Contrasting side by side

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 431.55 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, NextCure Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 30.8% respectively. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.