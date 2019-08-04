ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparison side by side

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 940.63 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta, while its volatility is 131.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 22.1 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 35.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.