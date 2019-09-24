ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 43.06 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 175.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.