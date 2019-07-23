ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.31 beta indicates that ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. was less bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Dare Bioscience Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.