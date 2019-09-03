ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparing side by side

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 77.55 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.31 and it happens to be 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta which is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.