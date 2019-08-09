ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 47.06% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.